Vehicular movement is likely to be affected on the Ring Road between Rajghat and Indraprastha (IP) Depot, Vikas Marg, and IP Marg from afternoon until late night on Saturday due to Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s music concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in central Delhi, traffic officials said on Friday. Sonu Nigam concert: Delhi public advised to avoid routes to IGI stadium

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police specified diversions and restrictions on stretches around the venue and asked motorists to avoid them between 2pm and 10pm, which will be the peak restriction period. No heavy vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat to IP Marg during that period due to the event, the advisory stated.

It added that visitor entry to the stadium will be allowed from gate numbers 7 and 8 on Velodrome Road and gates 16, 18, 21, and 22 on the Ring Road. Limited parking is available for labeled vehicles near the stadium.

“Displaying car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed near the stadium. Car parking label holders are advised to take the Ring Road from where entry to parking lots shall be permitted. No vehicles will be allowed to park on both carriageways of the Ring Road from Rajghat to IP flyover,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Nishant Gupta in the advisory.

Traffic has already been affected on roads around Pragati Maidan due to the ongoing film festival at Bharat Mandapam, which will conclude on March 31.