Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Soon, FOB to come up near Delhi HC to tackle congestion

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 03:38 am IST

The pedestrian bridge will be developed near Gate number 5 of the high court along the Sher Shah Suri Marg, and will have facilities for escalators and lifts.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a foot over bridge (FOB) near the Delhi High Court to reduce congestion, and ensure a safe passage to advocates and litigants, senior NDMC official said on Sunday.

Soon, FOB to come up near Delhi HC to tackle congestion
Soon, FOB to come up near Delhi HC to tackle congestion

The pedestrian bridge will be developed near Gate number 5 of the high court along the Sher Shah Suri Marg, and will have facilities for escalators and lifts.

NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said that the council has decided to appoint the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the project management consultant (PMC) for the project.

“This integrated facility will provide safe and convenient passage for advocates, clients, litigants, and other visitors to the high court, as well as for pedestrians in the surrounding New Delhi area. The FOB will help reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents, and ensure smooth pedestrian movement across the busy road,” he added.

The council, during its meeting last week, cleared the appointment of the PMC over and above the construction cost.

An NDMC official said the project had got the approval of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre committee.

“A writ petition was filed in the high court about the difficulty being faced by people in crossing the busy Shershah Road. The court formed an internal monitoring committee, which gave its nod for building a foot overbridge there. We engaged Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIIMTS) as the consultant and got the traffic feasibility study done,” the official said, adding that the study found the requirement for FOBs at two places: Aurobindo Marg and opposite the parking lot of Delhi High Court.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Soon, FOB to come up near Delhi HC to tackle congestion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On