The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a foot over bridge (FOB) near the Delhi High Court to reduce congestion, and ensure a safe passage to advocates and litigants, senior NDMC official said on Sunday. Soon, FOB to come up near Delhi HC to tackle congestion

The pedestrian bridge will be developed near Gate number 5 of the high court along the Sher Shah Suri Marg, and will have facilities for escalators and lifts.

NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said that the council has decided to appoint the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the project management consultant (PMC) for the project.

“This integrated facility will provide safe and convenient passage for advocates, clients, litigants, and other visitors to the high court, as well as for pedestrians in the surrounding New Delhi area. The FOB will help reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents, and ensure smooth pedestrian movement across the busy road,” he added.

The council, during its meeting last week, cleared the appointment of the PMC over and above the construction cost.

An NDMC official said the project had got the approval of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre committee.

“A writ petition was filed in the high court about the difficulty being faced by people in crossing the busy Shershah Road. The court formed an internal monitoring committee, which gave its nod for building a foot overbridge there. We engaged Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIIMTS) as the consultant and got the traffic feasibility study done,” the official said, adding that the study found the requirement for FOBs at two places: Aurobindo Marg and opposite the parking lot of Delhi High Court.