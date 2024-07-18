Space for 8k vehicles in parking lots at RRTS stations: NCRTC

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Thursday that parking at Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations will be able to accommodate over 8,000 vehicles collectively along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Officials said that according to estimates, implementation of the entire Delhi-Meerut corridor will help increase the current share of public transport from 37% to 63%. (HT Photo)

According to a statement by NCRTC, the Sarai Kale Khan station will have the largest parking space in Delhi, and the second largest parking space on the overall train network.

The biggest parking space is at Meerut South station, which will accommodate around 300 cars and 900 two-wheelers. At the Sarai Kale Khan station, 275 cars and 900 two-wheelers will be parked. Additionally, charging stations are also being installed for electric vehicles, the statement added. Officials said the parking will be on the ground floor under the elevated concourse level of the Sarai Kale Khan station. It will be seamlessly integrated to provide entry and exit to the main Ring Road as well as the nearby Delhi Metro station.

The 25 RRTS stations can accommodate more than 1,600 cars and over 6,500 two-wheelers each at any given point, an official said.

“The Namo Bharat train services connect regional nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR) and the stations are strategically located at an average distance of 5km to 10km. So, providing ample space for commuters to park their vehicles is a move towards reducing the load of private vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut route, preventing accidents and helping reduce air pollution,” an NCRTC spokesperson said.

At present, there is no parking fee for the commuters coming to pick up and drop off only as they can park their vehicles free of cost for the first 10 minutes. Beyond that, a fee structure will be applicable, which is ₹5 for bicycles, ₹10 for two-wheelers, and ₹25 for cars for up to six hours. For six to 12 hours, the charges are ₹5 for bicycles, ₹25 for two-wheelers, and ₹50 for cars; and after 12 hours until the end of RRTS operation hours, ₹10 for bicycles, ₹30 for two-wheelers, and ₹100 for cars. Night parking during non-operational hours will cost ₹20 for bicycles, ₹60 for two-wheelers, and ₹200 for cars.

There are 25 stations on the entire RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut. The parking spaces are being developed considering the expected footfall at these stations, officials said. A 34km section of this corridor is already operational for the public, with eight RRTS stations with parking facilities.

“Facility to park auto rickshaws is also available in these lots. The stations have been designed in such a way that vehicles coming from the main road can easily pick up and drop passengers,” said the NCRTC spokesperson.

The official added that separate spots have been earmarked for parking the vehicles of specially-abled individuals and ramps have also been made for easy entry into the station.

Officials said that according to estimates, implementation of the entire Delhi-Meerut corridor will help increase the current share of public transport from 37% to 63%. NCRTC is also working on options for last-mile connectivity, and an expression of interest to provide various feeder services on all stations has also recently been invited, the official said.

NCRTC is also planning to install battery-swapping stations in its parking areas for both commuters and last-mile service providers.

“This initiative will promote sustainable modes of transport at a pocket-friendly option for commuters. The battery swapping stations will not only encourage the use of electric vehicles but also enhance last-mile connectivity for people,” the NCRTC statement added.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services operate on eight stations over a 34km stretch from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The Meerut South RRTS station is nearly ready, and its commissioning by this year’s end will extend the operational RRTS corridor length to 42km, officials added. The Delhi section is expected to be operational by mid-2025.