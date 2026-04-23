Speeding car kills 2 truckers near Geeta colony flyover

Two truck drivers were killed after an allegedly speeding car hit them while they were standing by the roadside on the Ring Road near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi early Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The driver of the white car fled the spot without stopping or offering aid to the injured, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and arrest the accused. The injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where they were declared brought dead, said police.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kotwali police station, based on a complaint by 25-year-old Amit Mehto, a truck driver and cousin of one of the victims, Sujit Kumar (27). The other deceased was identified as Bala Rajvanshi (38). All three were from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Nawada districts, police said.

In his complaint, Mehto said that around 2.45am on Tuesday, he was driving towards Alipur from the Tughlakabad container depot when he spotted his cousin and friend standing by the roadside near the Geeta Colony flyover.

“Mehto stopped his truck and was walking towards the two when a speeding white car came from the Rajghat bus depot side, hit them and fled without stopping. The injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.