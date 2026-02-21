Speeding SUV rams into carts in Shakarpur market, three injured

At least three people were injured and four to five vending carts damaged after a speeding Kia Seltos SUV crashed into roadside stalls at a crowded market in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Friday evening. In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was injured after allegedly crashing his car into a tree on Alaknanda Road in south Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational image)

Police said the driver, 67-year-old Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of IP Extension, was returning home from Chawri Bazar when he stopped to buy fruits at the Shakarpur market. Around 7.50pm, after getting back into his car, he allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple carts.

“He suddenly accelerated the SUV and it crashed into four to five carts. Three people sustained injuries and were shifted to Kundan Lal Hospital. Their condition is stable, and we are collecting details of the injured,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania.

“The vehicle has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being initiated as per law,” he added.

Police said the driver will be detained and questioned. An officer said he allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and could not regain control of the vehicle.

Ram Kishore Sharma, councillor from Shakarpur, said, “A car being driven at high speed crashed into five stalls and several people were injured. I am in contact with the police and want justice for the vendors. Police should ensure the driver does not flee.”

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was injured after allegedly crashing his car into a tree on Alaknanda Road in south Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said. A PCR call was received around 4am reporting a serious accident, following which a team from CR Park station reached the spot and found a Kia Seltos that crashed into a roadside tree.

Police said the minor, who was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. He is undergoing treatment for rib injuries. Officers have traced his family members and said further legal action is being initiated as per law.