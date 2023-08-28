Five go on stabbing spree in northwest Delhi, 1 man killed

One person was killed after a group of five, including at least three boys, allegedly went on a stabbing spree in Jahangirpuri area in northwest Delhi and attacked four people at four different spots within a gap of 15 minutes early on Sunday, the Delhi Police said. The condition of the three others was said to be stable. This is the third such incident reported within 20 days — in the past cases, two people had died. (Representational Image)

Police said they apprehended three juvenile boys — two of them previously apprehended in a murder case. They were released from a correction home only a fortnight ago.

Police said that unlike the two previous incidents, where robbery was the motive, the suspects in Sunday’s incidents attacked their victims for no apparent reason and all five were under the influence of intoxicants when the crime happened. Police recovered a single knife used in the crime.

According to the police, the four victims were stabbed between 12.15am and 12.30am separately but close to each other in Jahangirpuri. None of the victims knew each other or the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said they received the first call around 12.20am. The caller said that three men were injured after being attacked by some boys with a sharp weapon. The injured men were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital. Police identified two of them by their single names, Dhruv, 20, and Munaf, 21, while the third injured man was Lal Singh, 34, said DCP Meena.

“Around 12.30am, another call was received about a man lying unconscious near the Industrial Training Institute with stab wounds. A police team rushed the injured man to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He was identified as Ravi Kumar, 25,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

Police said they scanned CCTV footage near the area and five suspects were seen in the clips. One team identified two of them as the juveniles apprehended in a murder case last month and released around a fortnight ago.

“The two and another teenager were apprehended, while two more are at large. They have told us the names of the other two suspects. We are looking for them. Their age will be verified once we nab them,” said the DCP. The three juveniles were apprehended late on Sunday morning from different places in the Jahangirpuri area.

Police said Kumar lived with his family in Mukundpur near Jahangirpuri and worked as a daily wager at the Azadpur fruit and vegetable market. Kumar’s wife, Soniya (single name), delivered a baby girl nearly four hours after his death, his cousin Neeraj Kumar said.

“Kumar was visiting BJRM hospital, where Soniya was admitted. Around midnight, he stepped out to bring some things for his wife but did not return,” said Neeraj.

In an unrelated robbery in the same locality, police said a 32-year-old man and his sister, 34, were attacked by two masked robbers who barged into their house and fled with a cellphone. Officers said the siblings were admitted to a nearby hospital with minor stab wounds and were discharged after medical attention.

Police said the victims Virender Kumar and Asha were sleeping in their rooms when around 4.30am, two masked men cut an iron grill on the roof of their building and entered their house. Hearing some noise, the police said, the siblings woke up and stepped out of their rooms, which is when they were attacked. Police are yet to identify the suspects.

Karn Pratap Singh