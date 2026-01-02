Stage-III GRAP curbs lifted across NCR as Delhi air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday revoked Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region after a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted Stage-III restrictions across the National Capital Region as Delhi's Air Quality Index showed significant improvement.

According to an official press update, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 a day earlier, dropped sharply to 236 by 4 pm on January 2, indicating a consistent downward trend. Taking note of the improvement, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP decided to withdraw all restrictions mandated under Stage-III with immediate effect across the NCR.

However, the update clarified that preventive and regulatory actions prescribed under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force to ensure that air quality does not deteriorate again.