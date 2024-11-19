Menu Explore
Stalker stabs girl’s brother over refusal of marriage proposal

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2024 05:18 AM IST

NEW DELHIA 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another 17-year-old boy, the sibling of a 16-year-old girl he wanted to marry, after the girl’s family rejected the marriage proposal in Nabi Karim, central Delhi, on Saturday night, police said

NEW DELHI

The incident took place on Saturday night. (Representative photo)
The incident took place on Saturday night. (Representative photo)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another 17-year-old boy, the sibling of a 16-year-old girl he wanted to marry, after the girl’s family rejected the marriage proposal in Nabi Karim, central Delhi, on Saturday night, police said. The victim is out of danger and the 17-year-old and his accomplice were apprehended, they said.

A senior police officer said the accused lives with his family in Multani Dhanda, and visited the girl’s family with the proposal. But, they refused him because he was unemployed and both were minors, the officer said. The accused was angry and wanted revenge, the officer said.

“The incident was reported on Saturday night. Three minors were involved in stabbing another minor. Two have been apprehended and search is going on for the third accused,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said.

Police said the three involved in the crime went to a wedding on Saturday night, where the girl’s brother was also present. On their way home, they waylaid the boy and allegedly stabbed him, the senior officer said.

The matter was reported to police by the hospital and the victim’s family, following which a case of attempted murder was registered.

