Stalker stabs woman in Delhi’s Shastri Park

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 06:20 AM IST

A 23-year-old man stabbed a woman he was stalking outside her home in northeast Delhi. The woman is in stable condition after receiving multiple stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man stabbed a woman he was stalking outside her home at Shastri Park in northeast Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police officers aware of the case said.

Shah Babu, the accused, was caught from the spot and handed over to the police, police said.

Giving details of the case, police said the woman lives with her husband in Shastri Park A Block. They said Babu, who is based in Hyderabad, knew the woman as both were originally from the same same neighbourhood in Kishanganj in Bihar.

“The woman got married four months ago. Shah was unhappy with her marriage to another man. He arrived in Delhi from Hyderabad to meet her,” said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Around 3.15pm, Shah repeatedly attacked her with a knife until he was overpowered by local residents and handed over to the police.

The woman received multiple stab wounds to her head face and limbs. “She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, from where she was referred to GTB Hospital. She continues to receive treatment, but is stable,” said Tirkey, adding that the knife used in the crime was recovered.

