State govt meet next week to fix Delhi’s annual plantation targets: Minister
The Delhi government will be holding a high-level meeting next week to determine this year’s annual plantation target for the national capital, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place on April 12 at the Delhi secretariat, and will be attended by Delhi’s greening agencies to finalise the number for this year’s plantation drives. Last year, Delhi had set itself a target of planting 3.3 million saplings across the city, and it not only achieved that target but also surpassed it to plant 3.5 million saplings.
“On April 12, a meeting with all departments concerned has been called for the mega plantation drive that will be held this summer. All agencies have been called in to set a goal of planting saplings this year,” said Rai.
The meeting will be attended by over 20 agencies, including the forest department, the Delhi Development Authority, the three corporations, education department, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development (DSIIDC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD), Central PWD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), environment department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Indian Railways, among others.
Each year, each of these agencies are set a target of planting a certain number of saplings within their jurisdiction.
Rai said while the central government has set Delhi a target of planting 2.8 million saplings for 2021-22, Delhi set itself a target of 3.3 lakh saplings. That too was surpassed by around 200,000 saplings.
“As a result of the Delhi government’s efforts, Delhi now ranks first among Indian cities in terms of per capita forest cover. As per the Forest Survey of India’s report, the green cover in Delhi is 23.06% in 2021 ,” said Rai, adding that each department will also be assessing the quality of the soil this year in order to ensure a high survival rate of saplings.
The survival rate of saplings from the drives in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 was between 75% and 80%, Rai had said last year, quoting an audit report by the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.
The audits of the following years are yet to be carried out.
-
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
-
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
-
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
-
Engineer held for graft put ₹64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
-
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics