Stir over Lok Sabha poll date, Delhi election body clarifies

A January 19 letter from the office of Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) to the Capital’s 11 district electoral officers that mentioned April 16 as a tentative poll date sparked confusion on Tuesday, prompting the former to clarify that the date mentioned was only for reference and that neither the elections nor specific dates were announced. Delhi’s CEO has clarified that the date mentioned in the letter - April 16 - was only an “imaginary” date. (Representative photo)

In a tweet and press note, the Delhi CEO’s office clarified that the date mentioned in the letter - April 16 - was only an “imaginary” date for reference so Election Commission officials could plan activities for the upcoming general elections.

“This date has no bearing on the actual schedule of election which shall be announced by ECI at an appropriate time,” the press note said.

“Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether 16.04.2024 is tentative poll day for #LSElections2024 It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per election planner of ECI,” the tweet by Delhi’s CEO said.

“ECI planner enlists all such important activities and provides start date and end date with reference to an imaginary poll date as reference point to initiate and complete those activities,” the press note added.

April 16 was indicated as a “tentative poll date purely for the purpose of advance planning, preparations and completion of activities related to ensuing general election to Lok Sabha 2024,” the press note said.

In the January 19 letter, assistant CEO of Delhi, T Misao, wrote, “I am directed to draw your kind attention to the election planner issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in which various activities in the build up to the election has been given along with the timelines/ duration for each activity to start and to be completed. For the ensuing general election to the Lok Sabha 2024, the commission has tentatively given the poll day as 16.04.2024 for the purpose of reference and to calculate start and end dates in the election planner.”

The EC election planner lists 145 tasks including holding the polls itself that need to be completed between more than six months before the poll day (identified as P day in the planner) and four days after the P day (P+4).