Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi

Stolen gold kalash worth 1 crore taken from Jain ceremony near Red Fort

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 03:40 pm IST

The vessel, valued at ₹1 crore, disappeared during the event. Police have identified a suspect via CCTV.

A 'kalash', made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with precious jewels, has been stolen from a Jain religious ceremony being near the Red Fort Complex here, an official said on Saturday.

Delhi Police said that the CCTV footage has captured the activities of a suspect, who has been identified and will be arrested soon.(PTI file photo for representation)
The vessel was embedded with 150 grams diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and was stolen from the ceremony on September 3, he said.

According to the complainant, Sudhir Jain, who is a businessman and a resident of Civil Lines, he brought the 'kalash', which is worth around 1 crore, daily for rituals, a senior police officer said.

Amid the rush and commotion during the welcome, the vessel went missing from the stage.

Delhi Police said that the CCTV footage has captured the activities of a suspect, who has been identified and will be arrested soon.

The religious ceremony is being held at the August 15 Park in the Red Fort complex and will continue until September 9.

