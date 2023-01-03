Home / Cities / Delhi News / Stones pelted at Vande Bharat for 2nd time in Bengal, probe on

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat for 2nd time in Bengal, probe on

Updated on Jan 03, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, four days after its launch, near Malda station on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express for a second consecutive day in West Bengal’s Malda district on Tuesday, resulting in damage to two window panes, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. On Monday, unidentified people pelted stones at the train, damaging the window panes.

“This is the second time in two days that stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express. No passengers were injured. We have already initiated a probe,” said a senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

