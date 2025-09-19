Search
Subway to come up in British-era Gole Market

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:46 am IST

A 40 metre-long pedestrian subway will be connected to the museum to provide visitors a direct, safe, and convenient access route to it, said officials.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a subway in the iconic Gole Market located near Connaught Place.

The area is also set to get a parking lot aside from the construction of the subway.
The area is also set to get a parking lot aside from the construction of the subway.

To be constructed as part of the NDMC’s ongoing endeavour to revamp the British-era Gole Market building into a museum, the 40 metre-long pedestrian subway will be connected to the museum to provide visitors a direct, safe, and convenient access route to it, said officials.

“The subway will be constructed at a cost of around 1.90 crore, and we are aiming to complete building it within four months. It will be 40 metres long and 3.5 metres wide, with a height of around 3 metres, and will be equipped with lifts for specially-abled people at Entry and Exit points,” said an NDMC official

The area is also set to get a parking lot aside from the construction of the subway.

The museum project, including the subway, is set to cost 21.67 crore. The NDMC aims to complete it by February 2026, the official added.

To be sure, the NDMC had approved the plan to convert the market into a museum and redevelop its surrounding areas at a council meeting in June 2023, launching the project in October that year.

The delays in the conversion of the building into a museum were related to the finalisation of design layouts. The museum will be dedicated to India’s women achievers, and will be centrally air-conditioned. Its old, crumbling tin roof will be dismantled and replaced with a hemispherical glass dome, HT had reported earlier this year citing an NDMC official.

.

