Sultanpuri horror: Delhi woman's body taken for cremation after autopsy

The body of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car in Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, was taken for cremation on Tuesday evening. A beautician and sole breadwinner for her family, the woman died after being dragged on New Year's Day after her scooty was hit by a car. There were five men in the car, all of whom admitted to being drunk and were all arrested for three days, beginning Monday.

Also Read | No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem that revealed "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The autopsy was performed at the Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi.

The victim's uncle stated after viewing the post-mortem report, "We have received her body. The final rites will be conducted on Tuesday evening. We saw the post-mortem report and we are satisfied with it." The autopsy report also stated that the provisional cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur (and) both lower limbs".

Police have also recorded the statement of a woman who was with the victim before she died. She has been identified as an "eyewitness," and special police commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda has stated that she can assist in ensuring the "strictest punishment" for the accused. "She is cooperating with the police... in CCTV footage [the witness] was seen accompanying the victim just before the incident. She did not sustain any injury," he said.

Also Read | Political slugfest over Sultanpuri accident, MHA seeks report | 10 points

The woman's death sparked outrage across the national capital, stimulating a blame-game between the AAP (which controls the Delhi government) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (which controls the Delhi Police). One of the accused, the AAP says, is linked to the BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the death penalty for the five accused, and his AAP has offered legal aid to the victim's family. Kejriwal has also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the bereaved family.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON