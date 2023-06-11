Summer Escape: Delhiites go Zoo-La-La!

More than 74,000 visitors have stopped by the Delhi Zoo in the first 10 days of June, as compared to approx 50,000 in May. From the Asiatic elephant to the white tiger, there’s a lot to explore. Been there yet? The two Asiatic elephants and one African elephant are fed cucumbers and melons to ensure they stay cool during the summers. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

The two white tigers recently became parents to two cubs and are looking after their offspring in a den that is covered with a huge cotton cloth and has air coolers running around them. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

With the rising temperature there’s a little tweak in the diets of the animals that helps them sustain the Delhi summer. “The summer diets of the animals includes more fruits and salads, to keep them hydrated. The mammals are out of their enclosures after an eating break in the noon,” shares Akanksha Mahajan, Director at National Zoological Park, Delhi.

Summers hardly mellow down the excitement to visit the zoo for parents and children who visit the Delhi Zoo, as Anamika, Joint Director, National Zoological Park, Delhi shares, “With the rising footfall, we are hoping that this month people will come in large numbers as the weather this summer is much better compares to the previous years.”

The big cats, like the two leopards are each fed six kgs of meat which is one kg less than winters. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

One of the zoo fanatics who visited the zoo, Archana Rawat, a resident of Jaipur shares, “I pulled my cousins to explore the zoo. Seeing the jaguar, I was stumped because this majestci animal is not their in the Jaipur zoo.”

Another visitor, Harsh adds, “I was standing right behind the fence when Shankar, the African elephant, came closer and started moving its trunk in joy! I’m amazed at how such an enormous animal has been kept here for years and has adapted to Indian climatic conditions.”

Hop on, off the battery car for a smooth ride!

Visitors can board a battery-operated car right at the entry gate of the zoo, where they’ll get a wrist band after paying for the all-day ride. These cars halt at every animal’s enclosure, where one can deboard and hail another car upon showing the band.

Price: ₹70 (for adults), ₹30 (for children)

Catch It Live

What: National Zoological Park

Where: Mathura Road (near Old Fort)

When: Saturday to Thursday (Fridays closed)

Timing: 8.30am to 4.30pm

Entry: ₹80 (adullt), ₹40 (children 5-12 years), free for children below 5 years

