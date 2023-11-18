close_game
Sunday declared dry day in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 18, 2023 04:37 PM IST

However, pubs and bars across the city, which hold licences under the L-17 category, have been exempted from the restrictions

The Delhi excise department has declared that Sunday — the day that the final of the cricket world cup between India and Australia will be held — will be a “dry day” due to Chhath puja celebrations.

HT Image

On the day, liquor vends will remain shut. However, pubs and bars across the city, which hold licences under the L-17 category, have been exempted from the restrictions, the order said.

Officials said that the outlets that specifically sell alcohol will have to stay shut, but restaurants with the requisite licence can serve liquor.

The excise department’s order stated that all licence holders of different categories would have to keep their business premises closed and will have to display the order prominently.

“This is a relief for us and we are hoping that business will not be impacted. On some days such as Gandhi Jayanti, dry day is observed without any exemptions. However, for this Sunday, some places, including restaurants and pubs, have been exempted,” said Varun Khera, owner of The Imperial Spice in Connaught Place and head of National Restaurants Association of India, Uttar Pradesh chapter.

