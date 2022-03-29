Sushil Kumar a globetrotter, may abscond if granted bail, police tell HC
- Dhankad, a wrestler, and two others, Bhagat Singh and Jaibhagwan, were allegedly abducted and beaten by Kumar and his accomplices inside the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021.
Olympic medallist and champion wrestler Sushil Kumar is a “globetrotter” and may abscond if granted bail, the city police told the Delhi high court on Monday, while opposing his release in the Sagar Dhankad murder case.
Dhankad, a wrestler, and two others, Bhagat Singh and Jaibhagwan, were allegedly abducted and beaten by Kumar and his accomplices inside the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. Dhankad succumbed to injuries, while the other two survived the assault. Kumar was arrested on May 23, 2021, on charges of murder and is currently in judicial custody.
Reiterating that Kumar is the “kingpin” in Dhankad’s murder, Delhi Police told justice Talwant Singh that being very influential and high profile, there is every likelihood that Kumar may threaten witnesses in the case.
The police, in a status report, said the victims (other injured wrestlers) were “so terrified” of Kumar and his associates that one them filed a plea before the court seeking protection, following which round-the-clock protection was provided to all victims/witnesses.
Stating that Dhankad was murdered in a “very gruesome manner and serious injuries were caused to other victims”, the police said just prior to the incident, Kumar, armed with a pistol, had beaten some of the trainee wrestlers at Chhatrasal stadium and also robbed them of their mobile phones.
Kumar, through his counsel Pradeep Rana, challenged the trial court order denying him bail. The court, while denying bail, had said “when renowned people commit such heinous offences, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous”. Seeking dismissal of the present bail application, the police also said Kumar fled from the spot along with his associates and caused the disappearance of the evidence such as clothes, mobile phones, weapon of offence, CCTV DVR etc to “screen themselves”.
The matter will be heard next on April 21.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics