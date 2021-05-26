Sushil Kumar’s 4 associates arrested in wrestler murder case

The Delhi Police have arrested four associates of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler in the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Officials said that the accused are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night, according to PTI.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29) from Rohtak district, the news agency cited police officials as saying. They also said that non-bailable warrants were also issued against the four men in connection with the case.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the stadium. The incident took place late on May 4 over a dispute related to a property located in Delhi's Model Town.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said they received a tip-off that four people belonging to the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs involved in the case were coming to Ghewra village to meet their associate Kala. "Acting upon the information, our team laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and apprehended all the four persons after their identification through a secret informer," Tayal said, according to PTI.

All the four accused narrated the sequence of events and details of others involved in the crime. They also said that they left their vehicles and weapons at the spot of the crime, Tayal said.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area and the case was then transferred to the Crime Branch.

(With inputs from PTI)