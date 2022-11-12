sushil kumar says won’t ask for extension of interim bail

New Delhi Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar on Friday told the Delhi high court that he is not seeking an extension of the interim bail granted to him for his wife’s surgery, and that he would surrender before jail authorities on November 13.

Kumar has been in judicial custody since May 2021 in connection with the 2021 murder of co-wrestler Sagar Dhankad. Last week, a trial court granted him interim bail till November 13 for his wife Savi’s surgery.

In response to the interim bail, the deceased’s father Ashok Dhankad and one of the complainants, Amit Singh, challenged the trial court order in the high court, contending that the trial court did not appreciate the evidence on record, gravity of offence and the threat perception to the witnesses in the case while granting relief to Kumar.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the Delhi Police to file their reply on the pleas and said that it would examine the case on merits.

On the night of May 4, 2021, Dhankad and two other wrestlers, Bhagat Singh and Jaibhagwan, were allegedly abducted and beaten by Kumar and his accomplices inside Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

Dhankad succumbed to injuries, while the other two survived the assault.

On October 13, the court had framed charges against Kumar and 17 others, stating that the Olympian had been searching for Dhankad since their first meeting and had several times mentioned that he would kill the co-wrestler.

The charges were framed for murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.