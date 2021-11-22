Swachh rankings: AAP blames BJP for poor show by Delhi MCDs

New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party has blamed the “misgovernance by the BJP” in the three municipal corporations for the poor performance of the civic bodies in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings released on Saturday.

The BJP shot back, saying that the AAP government has starved the corporations of funds and tax allocations which is their operations.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation was adjudged the fourth dirtiest area with a population of over a million while the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was in the bottom 10, in this category. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was ranked 31st, the same as 2020.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that all the three BJP-ruled MCDs have failed disastrously, and have not even been able to make it to the top 20 in the swachh rankings by the central government. “BJP’s MCD is bringing shame to 2 crore people of Delhi. If BJP cannot handle it, then they should leave MCD,” Bharadwaj said.

The senior AAP leader alleged that the toilets blocks managed by corporations were maintained only during the survey. “All toilets are locked and are collecting dust. They (the MCDs) don’t have the money to hire people for its maintenance,” he alleged.

Bhardwaj, the AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, said the Delhi municipal corporations have brought shame to the capital. “For the last 6 years, they have ensured that Delhi stayed in the list of the dirtiest cities in the country. This is the finding of their own survey. Even if we were to keep aside their other responsibilities of collecting property tax, construction regulation, managing parking and curbing dengue, the MCDs have failed in their basic duty to keep the city clean,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said there is no doubt that Delhi’s ranking in sanitation survey was not satisfactory, but he blamed Delhi government for the poor results. “Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj levels politically motivated allegations against BJP-ruled MCDs. He has chosen to use the sanitation ranking to attack MCDs, but can he tell how the Delhi government has cooperated with the MCDs to improve sanitation standards in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has excessive economic resources yet it (the government) doesn’t allocate full funds to the MCDs,” he said.

“The denial of funds, as per 5th Delhi Finance Commission and withholding of funds as per 3rd and 4th finance commission recommendation is affecting the corporations’ sanitation services. MCDs don’t have money to hire new sanitation workers even as many posts in the sanitation department are lying vacant. There is no money either to buy sanitation machines,” Kapoor claimed.

He added that despite all these odds municipal sanitation workers try hard to keep Delhi as clean as possible, and that by repeatedly calling Delhi a dirty city, the AAP has insulted their work.