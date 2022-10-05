Home / Cities / Delhi News / Technical snag in Delhi Metro’s blue line affects services

Technical snag in Delhi Metro's blue line affects services

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.

The line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

delhi metro delhi metro's blue line
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
