    Teen out on bail stabs 15-year-old in NE Delhi

    According to police, a quarrel broke out between the two boys when their paths crossed on Thursday and the accused boy allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The accused has been taken into custody, and the weapon recovered.

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 4:08 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    A 14-year-old boy, recently released on bail from a juvenile home after being named in a double murder case in Narela, allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old to death on Thursday in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. He has been apprehended by police.

    Forensic teams are examining the scene and collecting evidence, said police.
    The incident occurred around 8.30 pm, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “We were alerted about a stabbing of a boy in Seelampur near the metro station. We reached the spot and found that the injured boy had been taken to JPC Hospital, where attending doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was a resident of New Seelampur. Forensic teams are examining the scene and collecting evidence.”

    According to police, a quarrel broke out between the two boys when their paths crossed on Thursday and the accused boy allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. The accused has been taken into custody, and the weapon recovered. “Legal action under the relevant sections has been initiated at Seelampur police station. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Mishra added.

    Investigators said the accused had been released on bail three to four months ago after being named, along with two others, in a double murder case in Narela Industrial Area last year. In that case, the trio had attacked two victims, aged around 20, after a fight over a petty issue.

    Following Thursday’s killing, the victim’s family staged a protest in Seelampur, prompting a massive police deployment. A senior officer visited the site to communicate with the protesters who dispersed on police assuring them speedy action in the case.

    “My son was a mechanic. He was killed right beside the police post, not even 10 steps away. He worked here, in front of the Seelampur metro station. This is the 10th or 11th murder here—every two months, there is a murder,” said Tejpal, the boy’s father.

