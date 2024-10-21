Telegram told to furnish details on message linked to Delhi blast

A day after an explosion took place at the CRPF School in Rohini on Sunday, Delhi Police has written to the management of social media app Telegram, seeking information on a handle called, “Justice League India”, which posted a message taking responsibility of the explosion, sources aware of the matter said on Monday. Security personnel at Sarojni Nagar market in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj /HT PHOTO)

Nearly ten hours after the blast at the school on Sunday morning, a video of the explosion along with a ”Khalistan Zindabad” watermark at the bottom appeared on Telegram channel, ”Justice League India”.

A senior Delhi Police officer said social media platforms and messaging app Telegram have been asked to furnish details about the channel but they are yet to receive a response from any of these apps.

The explosion, which occurred at 7.47am, damaged the school’s boundary wall and shattered glass windows of nearby shops and vehicles. However, no casualty was reported in the incident, what with Sunday being a holiday.

“Apart from that Telegram post -- in which it was claimed that the explosion was in retaliation for the alleged targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists by Indian agents -- we have yet not found any substantial evidence that may prove any terrorist group’s links to Sunday’s blast. The investigation is still open, and it is too early to approve or disapprove alleged Khalistani links,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Another officer aware of the details ruled out any link to any terrorist organisation.

“We have got some vital input in the case, and we are working on it. Before the completion of investigation, we can’t hold any individual or organisation responsible,” he said, asking not to be named.

The second officer added that they are close to arresting the suspects who allegedly planted the home-made explosive, made of ammonia and phosphate, in a gunny bag on the school premises.

The second officer further said so far, over 25 people from the locality have been questioned. “We have called a few more people residing in and around the school. A co-ordination meeting of officials from different specialised units (special cell and crime branch) and district units in this connection was also held on Monday afternoon, and details about the possible suspects and motive were discussed thoroughly. We are sure that very soon, the suspects will be nabbed,” he added.

According to the special cell, a crude bomb is a low intensity device which can cause light to medium level damage as it can be filled with chemicals such as peroxide, chlorates, nitrates and ammonia. Police likened such a device to a “big firecracker”.

Officers said Delhi Police along with other central agencies are on high alert in the national capital during the ongoing festive season.

“We have earmarked areas that record high footfall or are sensitive. These include Lutyens Delhi, government office buildings, markets, malls, among other places. The police deployment in these places has been increased. We have asked district officers to send teams for regular patrolling and ensure that no anti-social element breaks laws,” said a senior police officer at the police headquarters, on the condition of anonymity.

A case under section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (damage to public property by fire or explosive substance), section 3 of the Explosives Act (unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property), and section 326 (G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (fire or any explosive substance, intending to cause, the destruction of any building) was lodged at Prashant Vihar police station on Sunday afternoon, on basis of the statement by a sub-inspector, who received the PCR call about the blast.