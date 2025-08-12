Thar driver who ran over two in Central Delhi found possessing illegal drugs, booked in 2nd case

NEW DELHI The accident spot. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

A day after a 26-year-old man was arrested for mowing down two homeless men in his Mahindra Thar before crashing his vehicle near Gate No. 3 of Talkatora Stadium in central Delhi on Sunday morning, police said the accused possessed a bag containing multiple narcotics, including illegal psychotropic substances.

According to police, the bag contained 0.3 grams of cocaine, 2.6g of LSD, 23.47g of methamphetamine (MD), 21.26g of ganja, 15.49g of flavoured tobacco, and 4.17g of charas, apart from ₹25,000 cash and a mobile phone.

“When our team reached the spot, the vehicle was in an accidental condition. During inspection, we found a bag with contraband in commercial quantity inside the Thar,” a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Ashish Bachchas, a resident of Shakarpur in east Delhi, was driving the UP-registered vehicle when it rammed into an electric pole around 6.30am, investigators said. The items were seized and the vehicle was impounded, police said.

Bachchas, who was already arrested for causing death by negligence and rash driving, was booked in another case registered under sections 20, 21, 22 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Chanakyapuri police station.

Police said the source of the drugs and those who received them are being investigated. “He may have bought it for his own consumption or to sell it; the matter is under investigation,” the officer said.

Bachchas was suspected to be under the influence of drugs during the incident, police said, adding that his medical report was awaited.

One of the deceased men was identified as Sujesh Kshetri, who came from Sikkim, but there was no clarity yet on his age or other details. The second victim was yet to be identified, officials said. Kumar was detained at the spot.

Probe revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle after falling asleep.

Bachchas used to work as a driver, police said, adding that he was currently unemployed. The accused had celebrated Rakshabandhan with his family in Shakarpur and left for Gurugram around 10pm, where he partied with his friends. He was returning home when the accident happened.