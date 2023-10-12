Thieves break into Chhatarpur showroom, rob designer clothes worth 25 lakh

Two thieves broke into a showroom in Chhatarpur during the early hours of Thursday and robbed designer clothes worth ₹25 lakh, days after the Delhi Police appeared to have cracked an audacious burglary at a jewellery shop in Bhogal. Police said the matter was reported around 6:42am. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CCTV footage purportedly showed the thieves breaking into the showroom and taking away the clothes. They can be seen leaving the showroom around 4:30am after arriving there around 3:45am and breaking its lock.

A police officer from the Mehrauli Police Station said a case had been registered and the investigation was underway. The matter was reported around 6:42am. A team of investigators inspected the scene and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

In September, Lokesh Srivas, 31, allegedly broke into the Bhogal jewellery store and burgled it of gold and diamond ornaments worth upwards of ₹20 crore. He hid inside the shop for 15 hours, before fleeing to Chhattisgarh, where Srivas was arrested. Police said they recovered 18.5kg of gold and diamond jewellery and ₹12.5 lakh cash from Srivas.

The burglar broke into the store minutes before midnight by accessing the terrace from an adjoining building. He then broke in by opening a windowpane on the terrace and disabled the CCTV cameras and alarm systems.

Srivas allegedly made his way down to the ground floor, where the shop and its storeroom were located. He bored a hole in the strongroom’s only concrete wall and wiped it clean.

Delhi Police found Srivas went to Kashmere Gate bus stand to leave the city on September 25. They found CCTV footage of him buying the bus ticket to Chhattisgarh. Police said Srivas was part of a larger group that pulled off the burglary in Delhi.

