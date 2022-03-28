Three arrested for robbing man on taxi, ₹8K cash, phone near new friends colony
- Police said the three men are alcoholics and committed the crime to make a quick buck and buy liquor. One of the three has a history of crimes, and the police have pinned his involvement in at least 12 cases of theft and robbery.
Three men were arrested for posing as passengers and robbing a driver of his taxi, cash and cellphone in New Friends Colony area last week, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Police said the three men are alcoholics and committed the crime to make a quick buck and buy liquor. One of the three has a history of crimes, and the police have pinned his involvement in at least 12 cases of theft and robbery.
Police said they began probing the matter on March 22, when a taxi driver, Lalit Mohan, informed the police that four men boarded his taxi at the Ashram intersection and robbed him afterwards.
“The four said they wanted to go to Badarpur. But while on the way, they assaulted the driver and robbed him of his cell phone and about ₹8,000 cash. They threw him out of his vehicle and fled with the taxi too,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter.
The police then filed a case at the NFC police station and launched an investigation. During the probe, police checked CCTV footage from cameras that showed the hijacked vehicle on Mathura Road and got pictures of the attackers.
“After analysing CCTV footage and the road the men took after stealing the car, police traced three of the four suspects to their homes in Madanpur Khadar, an urban village near Sarita Vihar, off Mathura Road. We recovered the stolen car, the cell phone and ₹700 of the robbed cash,” the senior officer added.
Police identified the three suspects as Karan Singh(18), Mohammed Anash (21) and Abhishek(24). Police said the three men do not have regular jobs and commit thefts to buy liquor. Police are on the lookout for the fourth person.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics