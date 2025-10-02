Three NHAI parking lots with modern amenities along Delhi Dehradun expressway

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will soon develop new parking lots and resting facilities along the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun expressway, from Akshardham junction and Uttar Pradesh border in Delhi segment, officials said. The NHAI said that the objective of providing these facilities is to make long distance highway travel safe and convenient.

The infrastructure agency has invited bids for developing these sites on design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model and tendering process is likely to be completed by October 16.

According to NHAI officials, the three sites will be strategically located near the East Delhi District Magistrate’s office, Gandhi Nagar market, and Geeta Colony. The Gandhi Nagar facility will be spread across 1.4 hectares. The sites near the DM office and Geeta Colony will span 0.8 hectares and 0.78 hectares, respectively.

Each of the parking lots will feature a host of amenities, including medical first-aid rooms, clean drinking water units, solar-powered lighting, restrooms, electronic parking charge systems, and parking capacity indicators. Notably, 10% of the parking space will be reserved for electric vehicles.

Other components include food and beverages kiosks, ATMs, air filling stations, pollution under control (PUC) stations.

“The objective of providing these facilities is to make long distance highway travel safe, comfortable and convenient. The facilities will be comparable to global standards. It is important that the facilities erected are architecturally beautiful, aesthetically pleasing, environmentally compliant, functionally efficient and operationally convenient as well as safe,” the NHAI report read.

Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway, also known as NH 709B, is a 210-kilometre-long, 6/12-lane access-controlled expressway under development by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project connects Delhi to Dehradun via Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur, passing through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

An official not authorised to speak to the media said sections starting from Delhi are ready for use but some sections leading to Dehradun need safety audits. However, opening of high profile highway projects especially expressways are political decisions. There might be a decision to inaugurate the entire stretch in one go.

In a recent parliament reply, union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the expressway will be inaugurated in October.