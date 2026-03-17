New Delhi, The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the overbridge collapse in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area and submit a report within 48 hours, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday. Three-member committee to submit report in 48 hrs on Roop Nagar bridge collapse: Delhi minister

The 60-foot bridge over a drain collapsed earlier in the day, killing a woman.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Singh has also ordered a safety audit of all similar foot overbridges across the city to assess their safety.

"The steel truss foot overbridge near Mother Dairy in Roop Nagar was constructed approximately 33 years ago and had significantly deteriorated over time," he said.

The bridge was inspected earlier in March 2025 and was found to be structurally unsafe. Acting on this assessment, authorities had closed the bridge for public use in July 2025 and put in place necessary restrictions, he added.

On Tuesday morning, police received a PCR call at 9.28 am regarding the collapse of the bridge in Roop Nagar. Police and other authorities rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of a woman, believed to be aged around 50 years, from the drain below. She was sitting near one end of the bridge and was a beggar, according to officials.

"We have constituted a committee to examine all aspects, including the condition of the structure and the circumstances leading to the collapse. Responsibility will be fixed based on the findings and necessary action will follow," the minister added.

According to government officials, preliminary assessment suggests that the collapse may have occurred due to structural deterioration of the old bridge. However, a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause.

The area has been fully cordoned off to prevent any further incidents and ensure smooth handling of the situation, they said.

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