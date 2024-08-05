Tiles fall off at new built DDA flat in Dwarka

Five pieces of tiles fell off from the external walls of the first luxury segment society of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Sector 19B in Dwarka on Sunday morning and one of the homebuyers had a narrow escape. The incident took place at a time when DDA started handing over physical possession of flats at the Golf View Condos since last week, said an allottee on Monday. The tiles fell off from the first-floor balcony of the building when some of the allottees, who have made full payment, visited the site while taking possession of their houses. (HT Photo)

The tiles fell off from the first-floor balcony of a building at Tower C when some of the allottees, who have made full payment, visited the site while taking possession of their houses. From the video of the incident shared by the allottees, the balcony appears to be about 10-feet long and five pieces of tiles, each about two-feet long, fell off from one balcony. DDA has used tiles on the external facade till the second floor, while the higher floors have plasters.

The owners said that apart from the buyers of three of the 11 towers, everyone is expected to make full payment and take possession of their flats by the end of August. However, the incident has made the owners apprehensive and they want DDA to ensure safety.

“The person who was there when the tiles fell was about to walk right inside the tower. He had only gone to check if everything was fine before taking possession. He shared the video and has complained to DDA. We can’t take possession unless it assures us of safety,” said one of the allottees on condition of anonymity.

DDA, on the other hand, said that it will get joint inspections conducted at the time of handover of flats along with the allottees and will rectify any shortcomings immediately. In an official statement, it added that additional engineers and labourers have been deployed to ensure that work is completed faster.

“To ensure quality is maintained and workmanship is up to the mark, officers of the rank of assistant engineers have been deputed for each tower. Allottees have been requested to visit their respective flats once the possession letter is issued to them. After issuance of possession letter, the flat will be jointly inspected by the engineering staff and the allottees, and if any shortcomings are observed, they will immediately be rectified before the flats are physically handed over,” the DDA spokesperson said.