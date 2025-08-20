‘Tiranga scam’: AAP MP says BJP insulted sacrifice of martyrs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of “Tiranga Scam”, where they allegedly distributed 700,000 Tricolour flags in the capital during the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, but significantly smaller than the mandated size. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

“By committing this Tiranga scam, BJP has insulted the sacrifice of lakhs of martyrs; those responsible must be arrested and jailed,” Singh said in a press conference on Tuesday. The AAP leader displayed documents alleging flags measuring 711mm x 508mm were supplied instead of the required 900mm x 1350mm, with poles shortened from six to four feet.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the claims are “false” and called their campaign “transparent”.

Singh alleged that the tender opened a day after Independence Day, yet substandard flags costing ₹15 instead of the approved ₹60, had already been supplied.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote on X , “Politics on Tricolour, business on the Tricolour and now scam on it, such scammers should be prosecuted for treason.”

In response, BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP leaders, especially Sanjay Singh, are long-time peddlers of lies. People of Delhi have not forgotten the propaganda scam under the name of the Tiranga campaign by the Kejriwal government in 2022. If Sanjay Singh has the courage, he should respond to these accusations.”

The BJP spokesperson further stated that for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, Delhi government procured flags through a full tender process, strictly following rules, and the purchase was done via a government portal.