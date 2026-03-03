Tourism department begins evening heritage walks across Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has began hosting heritage walks, specifically during late afternoon or evening, in order to promote night tourism in the national Capital. Delhi tourism department had earlier launched ‘haunted heritage walks’ in 2023 (Hindustan Times)

Officials said these walks are tailored for corporate groups, public sector undertakings(PSUs), institutions, residents’ welfare associations, students and domestic as well as international tourists.

As per a statement issued by the government, some of these walks include “Haunted Heritage Walk” at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, “Dekho Apna CP” at Connaught Place Circuit, “Dilli ka Dil Dekho, Walk of Shahjahanabad” in Old Delhi, and “Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam” at National War Memorial.

Others include “Roshan-e-Dilli” –- an evening walk at the Qutub Complex, a “Food Walk” in Old Delhi, heritage walks at Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Hauz Khas complex along with “Nawabo ki Aakhari Nishani” and “Dilli ka Dil or Worship Places Walk”.

“Delhi Tourism invites corporates and institutions to convert team outings into enriching journeys through time,” the statement read.

Officials said the tourism department is promoting cultural engagement, night tourism, and focusing on increasing the average length of stay in the Capital.

Recently, the department conducted a special heritage walk for officials from REC Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power. The walk covered the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Qutub Minar.

The department plans to increase tourist footfall and promote heritage conservation through public engagement, while also stimulate local economic activity around heritage precincts.