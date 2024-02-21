Traffic advisory issued for Delhi’s Bagga roundabout

The Delhi Traffic Police said that they will be implementing a plan for five days on a trial basis to avoid frequent traffic jams at the Bagga roundabout in central Delhi starting Thursday. The Bagga roundabout connects Jhandewalan to Ridge Road and extends to Pusa Road. The landmark near the roundabout is an enormous Hanuman idol. New Delhi, India - June 2, 2020: Delhi Police screen commuters for passes at the border while entering the capital from Gurgaon in the morning, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, Faiz Road will be open for one-way traffic from the Bagga roundabout towards Rani Jhansi Road. “During the trial period, vehicles going towards Rani Jhansi Road will take Faiz Road. Traffic in the opposite carriageway will be prohibited,” it said.

Incoming traffic on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from the Karol Bagh side will be allowed only to move straight up to the Rani Jhansi Road. This traffic will not be allowed to take the right turn towards the Faiz Road, it said.

According to the advisory, the traffic coming from the Paharganj railway station side will be allowed to move straight and will not be allowed to take the left turn towards Faiz Road.

The traffic approaching New Rohtak Road from the Liberty Cinema side will be allowed only up to the T-Point Rohtak Road and will also be allowed to take the left turn to reach the Rani Jhansi Flyover.