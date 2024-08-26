Traffic diversions in place for Janmashtami, Delhi Police issue advisory

Vehicular movement across Delhi is set to be impacted on Monday due to Janmashtami celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has said in an advisory, adding that elaborate traffic arrangements are in place for the festival, and asking people to plan their journeys accordingly. HT Image

According to the advisory, traffic movement will especially be affected around key areas in Delhi — the Laxmi Narain (Birla) Mandir at Mandir Marg and Iskcon temple at East of Kailash, along with Dwarka Sector 13, Rohini Sector 25, and Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh.

The advisory said that traffic restrictions at Mandir Marg will come into effect from 2 pm on Monday. From this time till 1am on Tuesday, no vehicles will be allowed on the stretch from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout till the Peshwa Marg-Mandir Marg T-Point. Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Lane from the Shankar Road roundabout to the Mandir Marg.

In addition, the police have set up 10 diversion points for buses and commercial vehicles.

“Buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards GPO roundabout, as per the routes of the buses,” the advisory said.

In East of Kailash, no heavy transport or light goods vehicles (HTVs and LGVs) will be allowed on roads around the Iskcon temple from 8am on Monday to 1am on Tuesday. Two roads – Raja Dhirsingh Marg from Eden hospital (C-Block, East of Kailash) towards the Iskcon temple and Raja Dhirsingh Marg from Sant Nagar traffic signal towards the temple – will remain closed for traffic movement during the same period, the advisory said.

Police have also set up four traffic diversions in place to ensure heavy and light goods vehicles do not move towards the temple, with vehicular movement on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road set to be affected.

“General devotees visiting the temple will enter through Gate No-1 and they will exit from Gate No-2. Special invitees will enter through Gate No-4, and their labelled vehicles will be parked on Astha Kunj Road. The other invitees will park their vehicles on Astha Kunj Road, use a shuttle service to reach the temple. Their entry to the temple will be from Gate numbers 4 and 5,” said a senior traffic police officer.

According to the advisory, restrictions and diversions around the Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh will be in place for commercial goods vehicles at nine points — Ring Road-Raja Garden crossing, Ring Road-Rajdhani T-Point, Club Road T-Point (Punjabi Bagh), Britannia Crossing (Ring Road), Wazirpur flyover (Ring Road), Punjabi Bagh crossing (roundabout and flyover), Moti Nagar crossing, Karampura T-Point, and Shivaji Park crossing (Rohtak Road).

Traffic diversions will also be in place from CDR Chowk towards Andheria Mor and from the Y-Point towards the 100-foot traffic signal for celebrations at the Adhya Katayani Shakti Peeth temple in Chhatarpur. Curbs are also set to be placed around the Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar, the Iskcon temples in Rohini and Dwarka, and the DDA ground and Golak Dham temple in Dwarka Sector 10, the advisory said.