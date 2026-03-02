Traffic police warns of disruptions in central Delhi

Vehicular movement would remain disrupted on Monday in some parts of central Delhi, especially around the ITO, as the Delhi Traffic Police have planned traffic diversions and restrictions on certain roads for an event that will be organised by Delhi Government’s Women and Child department at the main arena of Indira Gandhi stadium from 10 am to 1 pm. Representative image. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

An advisory was issued by the traffic police on Sunday, informing commuters that traffic arrangements will be in place from 8am to 2 pm for the event that, they expect, will be attended by nearly 12,000 invitees, who will be arriving at the venue in around 700 cars and 400 buses.

As per the traffic advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions on need basis will be at Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Vikas Marg, Ring Road and Indraprastha Marg from 8 am to 2 pm. Apart from these roads, the commuters should also avoid Salimgarh Bypass during that period.

“No traffic will be allowed on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road from 8 am, the traffic advisory stated.

The need basis likely diversion points will be both carriageways of the Ring Road from Shanti Van Crossing and Bhairon Marg via Rajghat, under Geeta Colony flyover to Indraprastha flyover via Salimgarh Bypass (both carriageways), both carriageways of the road between W-Point and Delhi Gate, BSZ Marg, both carriageways of JLN Marg between Delhi Gate and Rajghat, Rajghat to Kishanghat/Power House Road, and both carriageways of IP Marg-Vikas Marg between ITO to Yamuna Bridge, the advisory said.

“No parking will be permitted on Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, Vikas Marg (ITO to Yamuna Bridge, Japan Marg between Delhi Gate and Rajghat, the Ring Road between Shanti Van and Bhairon Marg, Salimgarh Bypass and both carriageways of the Power House Road. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted as per law,” the advisory said.

The traffic police advised commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station or Delhi Airport to plan their journey in advance.