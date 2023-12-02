Traffic violations by e-rickshaws see spike in Delhi: Cops

Electric-rickshaws, a ubiquitous element of residential neighbourhoods in Delhi, continue to violate traffic rules with impunity, with the battery-operated vehicles registering a massive 53% spike in infractions this year in comparison to last year, Delhi Traffic Police data shows. E-rickshaws have been operating in Delhi for over a decade and are a crucial mode of transport for last-mile connectivity. (HT PHOTO)

This year till November 15, e-rickshaws were challaned 117,188 times, compared to 80,061 times last year. If this year’s figures are compared to 2021, the spike jumps to 113%, according to the data. To be sure, the Delhi transport department, in a December 12, 2018 notification, prohibited the plying and parking of e-rickshaws on 236 roads in the city.

“The most notable increase in violations was obstructive or improper parking — 70,463 such offences were registered in 2023, compared to 35,828 in 2022 and 19,357 in 2021. A slight increase can also be noted in plying on prohibited roads. Additionally, there was a gradual increase in driving uninsured vehicles, with 9,311 cases reported in 2023, while 318 illegal e-rickshaws were impounded during the same year,” said SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic).

Yadav said while e-rickshaws have been operating in Delhi for over a decade and are a crucial mode of transport for last-mile connectivity, they also occupy road space and hinder or slow down traffic movement.

“They ply mostly near bus stands, railway stations, and Metro stations. Their drivers keep the vehicle stationary till it is filled with passengers. This causes congestion, as roads are blocked. Passengers are vulnerable as the design of e-rickshaws is faulty and their operation by non-licensed, untrained, underaged drivers makes them extremely dangerous,” he said.

Yadav said that e-rickshaws often jump traffic lights, endangering the lives of other commuters. “Their batteries are also being illegally charged overnight which is another important safety issue,” he said.

“A request has also been made to the authorities concerned to install signboards indicating prohibition on plying and idle parking of e-rickshaws on prohibited 236 roads for guidance of general public and effective enforcement action against violators on ground. We have also sent a proposal regarding restraint in registration of e-rickshaws in Delhi by making a comprehensive policy to control and regulate the numbers of e-rickshaws in Delhi to the transport department,” Yadav said.

The officer added that to make Delhi roads safer, enforcement measures have been enhanced in areas such as Tilak Nagar, Najafgarh, Mangolpuri, Shahdara, Dabri, Model Town, Janakpuri, Paharganj, Sabzi Mandi, and Sadar Bazar. “Additional traffic personnel have been deployed there to impound vehicles of violators,” he said.

Experts said training of e-rickshaw drivers is essential to bring down instances of traffic violations.

“The transport department needs to conduct a serious drive to train all e-rickshaw drivers. They need to be specifically taught road rules, how to stop or pick passengers, and other safe driving practices. Additionally, we have seen that they often park at intersections or terminal points. They should be trained to avoid that as well. The road-owning agencies should also earmark designated parking spaces for these e-rickshaws where they can pick, drop, or wait for passengers. Finally, it is important that the police be given the freedom to penalise e-rickshaw drivers without any political considerations,” said S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of traffic engineering and safety division of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).