Tree clearance paves way for opening Delhi’s first double-decker viaduct

New Delhi The viaduct, which is 1.4 kilometres long, is being built between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar Metro stations. (HT)

A key hurdle to Delhi’s first double-decker viaduct—a flyover with a Metro line on top—was cleared last week, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) receiving permission to fell and transplant multiple trees, which were preventing the construction of the flyover’s ramp, officials aware of the matter said.

The viaduct, which is 1.4 kilometres long, is being built between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar Metro stations, as part of the Pink Line corridor extension from Maujpur to Majlis Park, but work was stuck for over two years as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) required permission to fell trees to complete construction.

While the DMRC is building three such double-decker viaducts, this is expected to be the first one to be completed, likely by the middle of next year, an official aware of the matter said. “Work was halted for over two years, as multiple trees came in the way of the flyover’s path. However, tree felling permission was not being granted,” the official said.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC, said the double-decker section between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar is currently ready for the movement of trains. However, the ramp for the road section of the double-decker viaduct was not yet ready. “The permission for tree cutting has just been received last week and DMRC is coordinating with PWD for the construction of the remaining portion,” Dayal said.

The two other double-decker viaducts being built by the DMRC are part of the remaining two under-construction Phase-4 corridors. This includes a 2.2-km flyover between Azadpur and Ashok Vihar stations, which are a part of the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, and a 2.4-km flyover between Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar stations, which are a part of the Golden Line corridor (Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor).

“For the Magenta Line extension flyover, around 70% of the foundation work has been completed, with pier work almost done too. Work on the ramp and deck slab are also in progress,” Dayal said, adding that around 85% of the foundation work had been completed on the Golden Line flyover.

“There, the foundation work consisting of pile and pile caps has been completed more than 85%. Deck slab work is currently under progress there,” Dayal said.

As part of its Phase 4 expansion, DMRC is constructing nearly 103km of Metro lines across six corridors. Currently, three corridors—Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line extension), Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line extension), and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (new Golden Line)—are nearing completion. Among these, the construction of the Pink Line is complete, but the corridor is yet to be made operational.