Trial run for Namo Bharat RRTS starts in Delhi

Trial runs for the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains started in Delhi on Saturday from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar, and then to New Ashok Nagar station, a month ahead of schedule, said officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The Delhi section is likely to be operational by June 2025. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the first trial run was successful between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar station, and it will gradually be extended to the next station at Sarai Kale Khan too. The entire Delhi section of the 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025, offering passengers an hour-long commute between Delhi and Meerut.

“This marks a major milestone, as Namo Bharat trains are now entering Delhi, bringing the corridor’s Delhi section closer to the already operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South,” NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats said.

While it will run automatically when fully operational, the Namo Bharat train was operated manually to check the civil structure compatibility in the trials, officials said that on Saturday,

As testing advances, NCRTC will carry out comprehensive evaluations to assess the train’s integrated performance and coordination with various subsystems, such as tracks, signalling, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), and overhead power supply systems. Officials added that extensive trial runs, including high-speed tests, are planned over the next few months.

This 12km stretch of the corridor, where the trial is underway, will connect Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar.

Officials added that the work on the rest of the section from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan station is also in the final stage of construction, and track-laying activities are in progress.

“We expect Anand Vihar RRTS station to become one of the busiest commuter transit hubs soon, with significant daily footfall due to its proximity to a metro station serving two metro lines, a railway station, and two ISBTs — one on the Delhi side and the other at Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. We are working on seamlessly integrating the various transit modes to offer commuters effortless convenience and accessibility,” said Vats.

The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station, meanwhile, is located less than 100 metres from the New Ashok Nagar metro station. To integrate these two transport modes, NCRTC will provide a foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the metro station’s concourse level to the RRTS station’s concourse. Additionally, two more FOBs are under construction, one connecting Chilla village and Mayur Vihar Extension and the other near the Ancient Shiv Temple.

Currently, Namo Bharat train operates over a 42km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South, covering nine stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. With the operationalization of Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, the operational length will increase to 54 km with 11 RRTS stations.