Tughlaq-era hunting lodge set for a facelift in Delhi

Once whispered about in ghost tales and hidden beneath thick foliage in Delhi’s Central Ridge, the 14th-century Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal is set to get a long-overdue facelift. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has floated a ₹47.15-lakh tender for landscaping and year-long horticultural maintenance at the crumbling Tughlaq-era hunting lodge near Jhandewalan — a site often dubbed ‘haunted’ in local lore. The Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal in Karol Bagh on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The project, part of a broader push to revive neglected monuments in the Capital, also includes Bijri Khan’s Tomb in RK Puram and Maqbara-e-Paik near Mukarba Chowk. According to DTTDC officials, the selected agency will plant native trees such as neem and peepal, lay grass and flowering shrubs, prepare soil, and maintain all three sites for a year. “Dead plants must be replaced at no extra cost during the maintenance period,” an official said. Contractors have until July 25 to submit bids with an earnest money deposit of ₹94,316.

While no exact dates are given, the tender states that work will begin 10 days after the letter of acceptance, with 30 days for development and a year for maintenance. The tendors, however, do not mention any planned upgrade of lighting, signage or any security boost for visitors.

Stowed inside the ridge’s overgrown thickets, Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal is one of several hunting lodges believed to have been built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq. “Along with Malcha Mahal and Peer Ghaib near Civil Lines, this is among the few surviving hunting lodges from the Tughlaq period,” said historian and writer Sohail Hashmi. “Its blend of history and ghost legends keeps the site intriguing for visitors,” Hashmi added.

However, heritage experts have urged caution. Ajay Kumar, director (projects) at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the structure was last restored in 2018 and needs careful handling. “It’s a good initiative that agencies are taking care of the monument, but the green cover should complement, not overwhelm, the historic structure. Such monuments require thoughtful conservation along with landscaping,” Kumar said.

The tender specifies the use of native, climate-resilient flora to preserve ecological balance while enhancing visitor experience. However, the current proposal is limited to horticulture; no structural restoration work has been announced for Bhuli Bhatiyari at this stage, according to DTTDC officials.

The broader initiative is part of Delhi’s ongoing efforts to restore around 22 historical monuments through structural repairs, protective treatments, and accessibility upgrades. Officials say the aim is to make lesser-known sites more engaging without compromising their heritage value.