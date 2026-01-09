New Delhi, A Delhi court on Friday remanded eight people to a 12-day judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out during a demolition drive near a mosque here in the Turkman Gate area. Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court remands 8 accused to 12-day judicial custody

Five others accused of pelting stones near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate sought bail in the court of Judicial Magistrate Sayesha Chada during the day. The defence counsels alleged that they had been assaulted within the jail premises by jail officers.

The court issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the bail application filed by the five accused. It also issued a notice to the jail superintendent, directing them to furnish the medical records of all five accused before the next hearing.

The defence counsels of Mohammad Arib, Kashif, Adnan, Mohammad Kaif and Sameer sought more time to prepare their arguments for the bail hearing in light of a new status report being filed. The court granted them time till January 13.

With the fresh arrests, police have apprehended 13 people, including a juvenile, so far.

During Friday's hearing, eight more accused Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Amir Hamza, Ubadullah, Atharr, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Imran were produced before the magisterial court.

The court remanded all eight to judicial custody till January 21. The court noted that the grounds of arrest had been supplied to all the accused and that, prima facie, the presence of the accused at the site of violence was apparent.

The defence counsel opposed the remand application on the ground that the police did not supply any video evidence corroborating their involvement in the violence. Delhi Police asserted that all arrests have been made based on identification by their constables and CCTV footage where the accused were clearly visible.

Delhi Police has also invoked Section 109 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the fresh arrests, among other provisions related to rioting and obstructing public servants.

Police submitted that six police personnel were injured during the stone-pelting incident, with some injuries in vital parts of the body like the head.

The defence counsel submitted there was no intention to attempt to murder, claiming the injuries were minor. The court stated that determining the gravity of the injuries are subject to trial.

Advocate Tushar Kadian has been appointed as the Public Prosecutor in the case and appeared for the State. Advocate Atul Srivastava has been appointed as the Additional Public Prosecutor , and appeared for the Delhi Police.

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people pelted stones at police personnel, injuring six of them, including the area's station house officer.

Police sources have said the violence was likely triggered by a social media post which claimed that the mosque, located opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive and people started gathering there.

They claimed that 150 to 200 people were involved in pelting stones and glass bottles at the police personnel and Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers.

MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar had said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the drive.

A diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and two boundary walls were demolished during the drive that went on through the night, Kumar said. He also clarified that the mosque was not damaged in any way.

