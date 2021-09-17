Twitter not removing minor’s image: Child rights body to Delhi HC

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has informed the Delhi high court that Twitter is not cooperating with the law enforcement agencies by not removing the photo of a girl and her grandfather shared on the micro-blogging website by Alt news co-founder Mohammad Zubair during an online spat with the father.

A case was registered against Zubair by the city police in August last year on the complaint by NCPCR referring to a tweet shared by him on August 6, 2020. In the tweet, Zubair shared the photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred out, during an online spat he was having with her father.

The Delhi high court last year restrained the Delhi Police from taking any coercive action against Zubair after he had moved court seeking quashing of the FIR, while also seeking compensation of ₹50 lakh for the harassment and defaming him.

In response to the plea, NCPCR, through an affidavit, has informed the court that Twitter has refused to take down the tweet posted by Zubair. The child rights body said that it had written to Twitter and Delhi Police in July 2021 regarding Zubair’s post and asked them about the follow-up action.

The affidavit said in response to the commission’s letter to the city police, it was informed that a Kalandra (a sort of notice) under Section 175 IPC has been filed before the Patiala House court by the city police on February 17 against Twitter for not providing the information sought despite repeated reminders.

NCPCR said that Twitter in August 2021 informed the Commission that the image of the child in the post is pixelated or blurred.