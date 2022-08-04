Two endangered African grey parrots siezed at Delhi airport
Customs at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized two African grey parrots from a Congo national, who arrived in Delhi from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, for not possessing a no-objection certificate from the animal quarantine and certification service (AQCS), officials said on Wednesday.
The African grey parrot is a “critically endangered” species listed under Appendix I of the CITES convention, which prohibits the import of these birds. The parrots were sent to the Delhi zoo until further notice, officials said.
Customs said the incident took place on Tuesday when the passenger entered the “red” channel to declare the import of the two parrots, officials said. “The passenger only had one document in French. Subsequently, officers from the wildlife department were called to examine the document. They reported that the birds were, in fact, African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus), whose import is prohibited,” a customs official said, requesting anonymity.
The official said they are questioning the man to determine whether the parrots were smuggled. “The zoo was able to take the parrots in. Meanwhile, investigation into the origin of the parrots will continue,” the official added.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for riding bike without helmet during rally
Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan of ₹21,000 to Bhartiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Har Ghar Tiranga motorcycle rally on Wednesday in central Delhi's Red Fort area. Several MPs on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.
Delhi gets 4th monkeypox case as woman tests positive for infection
A 31-year-old woman in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, becoming the fourth person in the city, and the first woman in the country, to be diagnosed with the viral infection, officials from the Union health ministry confirmed. The woman, a Nigerian national who lives in Delhi, has been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital since Tuesday does not have a history of foreign travel, just like the previous three patients.
Free CT scan facility to be soon available in all 75 districts: Dy CM
After the installation of 16 more CT scan machines, soon all the 75 districts in the state will have the facility free of cost for patients in at least one government hospital in each district. In the past three years, 9,57,055 patients got CT scan done in state-run hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement from the state government.
Delhi govt floats plan for app-based bus service
The Delhi government has revived its plan to introduce a mobile application-based air-conditioned bus service to encourage office-goers to use public transport, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the project and directed officials to make the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme public soon to seek comments from stakeholders.
Consultant to upgrade PMC’s STPs
As instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board, the Pune Municipal Corporation will be appointing consultant to upgrade its nine sewage treatment plants (STPs). Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal in front of PMC standing committee for approval. As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it.
