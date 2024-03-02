Two groups clash in JNU over election panel’s selection, 4 students hurt

Four students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sustained injuries when two student groups clashed on the last day of the General Body Meeting (GBM) in the School of Languages on Thursday night, police officials aware of the matter said. The police said they had received complaints from both sides and were verifying the allegations. No FIR had been registered yet, they added. The media gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University, in New Delhi, on Friday. Last night a violent clash reportedly occurred at the JNU campus between left and right-wing students. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and left groups including AISA, DSF and SFI have levelled allegations and filed police complaints against each other

In several videos of the incident, a man could be seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person was seen throwing a bicycle at students. In some of the videos, security personnel of the university were seen running behind attackers to contain the situation.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Rohit Meena said, “PCR calls were received around 1:15 am regarding a scuffle between students at the General Body Meeting in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this connection and the allegations are being verified.”

An officer who did not wish to be identified said that four students sustained injuries and four complaints were received. The students were taken for medical examination, he said adding that no FIR had been registered so far.

The DSF, in a statement said that ABVP members continued to disrupt the process of the GBM. “As soon as the GBM ended and the EC members were elected, ABVP held JNUSU joint secretary Md Danish hostage. They attacked students and activists completely unprovoked as always.”

A member of AISA said that those injured included Shaurya and Madhurima Kundu, both Ph.D. scholars. “They also targeted Priyam and Anwesha, students of M.A Linguistics, and beat them up with iron rods,” they said.

In the statement, the student body questioned the Vice Chancellor’s office and asked them to acknowledge “this act of vandalism and take strict action against those responsible”.

ABVP, on the other hand, refuted the allegations made by the left student organisations. “The left student organisations launched a vicious attack on students affiliated with the Bachelors and Masters programs at the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. Shockingly, even physically handicapped students were not spared from the brutality inflicted upon them,” ABVP said in a statement.

“The assault on students of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies represents a grave violation of the principles of education, tolerance, and human decency,” ABVP members added.

University Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said the administration would look into the matter and take strict action.

“The JNU (students’ union) elections are conducted by students. It is their responsibility to ensure that it is a peaceful democratic process. The Inter-Hostel Administration (IHA) oversees the conduct of the polls. Any complaints by the students’ body will be looked into by the IHA. Very strict action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their political affiliation,” she told PTI.

The vice-chancellor also said once the medicolegal cases of students severely injured in the violence are done, the authority concerned will prepare a report and take appropriate action.

The school level GBMs which were being conducted by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) for the selection of election committee members concluded on Thursday. Anagha Pradeep, councillor of JNUSU, said that the final list of EC members has been submitted to the Dean of Students and following the approval of the same, the elections date would be announced. The last JNU elections were held in 2019.

Pandit warned the students that any act of violence on campus may lead to deferring the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls further.

(With inputs from PTI)