Two more men have been arrested in connection with two organised syndicates busted last year for allegedly blackmailing traffic police personnel and other government officials by covertly recording and manipulating videos, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10, Delhi Police said on Sunday. Two held for extorting Delhi traffic police, total 10 arrests so far

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the arrests were made in two separate operations on January 17 and 20. The accused were identified as Amit Chaudhary, alias Sikander, 32, and Sanjay Gupta, 50, police said.

With these arrests, the total number of people held in the two cases has reached 10, including the kingpins of the gangs, Jeeshan Ali and Rajkumar, alias Raaju Meena, police said. One of the cases has relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) invoked, they added.

The syndicate allegedly cheated commercial vehicle drivers and owners, while also extorting money from traffic police personnel by recording videos during challan proceedings and later editing them to file false complaints, said Yadav.

Chaudhary, who is a cab driver by profession, was arrested red-handed while allegedly trying to collect extortion money from a government official. “We recovered ₹60,000 from him,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Gupta, a transporter and associate of Meena, was trained to record and manipulate videos of traffic police personnel to extort money.

Yadav said the first case was registered in April last year after traffic police complained about extortion through doctored videos. The second case involves Meena, a “habitual criminal” active since 2015, whose gang repeatedly targeted on-duty traffic police to extract money.