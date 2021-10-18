Two killed, 1 injured in three separate cases; at least 2 minors apprehended

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and another was injured in three separate crimes that took place reportedly over minor issues in south and central Delhi areas between Friday night and early Sunday morning. At least one of the crimes was committed allegedly by minor boys.

In one of the murder cases that took place on Sunday evening in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour following an altercation. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the lane where the murder took place.

The victim, identified by his first name Imran, worked as a painter and police said that the initial enquiry has revealed that the two allegedly had some enmity over a girl.

Imran’s relative, Ayesha, said that he was having food at home when the neighbour called him outside around 7 pm. In the video footage, Imran is puportedly seen resisting attempts by three boys to pull him to an adjacent lane when one of them allegedly attacks him and stabs him in the abdomen. The video further shows the two boys accompanying the attacker attempting to further attacks even as the latter kicks Imran twice, following which he falls on the ground.

The suspect is purportedly seen stabbing him further and then leaves the crime scene as a few others, who gather around the spot, are seen helping the injured man.

A case of murder was registered and several teams were formed to nab the suspect, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The second murder took place on Friday night in Anand Parbat’s Nehru Nagar, where a man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man, identifed as Vivek (18), over ₹500 that he sought for buying marijuana. A case of murder was registered at the Anand Parbat police station and the suspect was arrested on Monday.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said that Vivek was consuming liquor near a Ramlila park when he was approached by the victim who allegedly sought money to buy the drug and snatched ₹500 from his pocket. “In a subsequent altercation, the suspect stabbed him to death and fled the spot,” said the DCP.

In the third case, a tea seller, Ram Kishan (26), was shot in the leg allegedly by four juveniles following an altercation over a delay in serving refreshment at his stall near Safdarjung hospital in south Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. Police said the teenagers were drunk and three of them were apprehended. Police are on the lookout for the fourth suspect, said DCP (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.