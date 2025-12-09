Search
Two killed, three injured in two road mishaps

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:16 am IST

Two road crashes in Delhi resulted in two fatalities, including a woman crushed by a truck, and several injuries; drivers arrested for negligent driving.

Two people, including a 45-year-old woman, were killed and at least three others were injured in two separate road crashes in east and outer Delhi area between Sunday night and early Monday morning, police said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman, identified as Ritu (single name), was travelling on a scooter as a pillion rider and her 60-year-old brother, Ashok (single name), was riding it, when a truck hit the two-wheeler and dragged it on the road in the Mangolpuri area in outer Delhi on Sunday night. The woman’s head was crushed under the truck’s wheels and Ashok suffered injuries, police added.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury was registered at the Raj Park police station and the truck driver, identified as Dilshad, was arrested, police said, adding that the canter was also seized.  

“Ritu and her brother were unmarried and lived in Rohini Sector-2,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma.

In another accident, a 22-year-old man riding a Royal Enfield bullet motorcycle was killed and his friend was injured after a Maruti Suzuki Swift car hit their two-wheeler in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar in the early hours of Monday. The car rammed a road divider, damaging the car. The driver, identified as Rishabh (28), was also injured, while the other occupants of the four-wheeler fled, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that the Krishna Nagar police station received a call at 4.10 am regarding the accident. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that two men riding the motorcycle and the driver of the car were injured. All three were rushed to Hedgewar hospital, where the bike rider, identified as Sehbaaj,22, was declared brought dead.

“His friend, Sameer,21, was the pillion rider and  was injured. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury was registered,” the DCP said. 

