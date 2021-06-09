Two men on a motorcycle die after falling into a drain in east Delhi

Two men riding a KTM motorcycle died after the motorcycle hit a wall and they fell into an adjacent drain in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar late Tuesday evening. Their bodies were fished out of the drain following a rescue operation carried out by the fire department and Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA), the police said.

Police said the two men were identified as Farhan, 30, a resident of Trilokpuri, and Vijay, 25, from Dwarka. They worked as catering consultants and were returning from their friend’s home when the mishap took place. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for autopsy.

Police said that it was not immediately clear if the mishap took place after the motorcycle was hit by a vehicle or if the motorcycle rider lost control while speeding.

Also Read | Delhi Police trains youngsters to bolster healthcare services

They said they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap. They are also trying to find out whose name the motorcycle was registered with. Nonetheless, a case of rash and negligent driving causing the deaths has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 279 and 304 A.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that the police control room had received a call at 8.15pm about an accident involving a motorcycle near New Ashok Nagar drain.

“We called the fire department and DDMA teams and carried out a search and rescue operation. The bodies were fished out after an hour,” said a police officer, who did not want to be identified.