Two murder man in Jaitpur, dump body in Agra, nabbed

A 40-year-old differently abled man was allegedly murdered at his residence in Faridabad on June 17 and his body was disposed of in a drain in Agra, police said on Monday, adding that two men have been arrested in connection with the crime. The two accused identified as Ehsaan Ahmed, 40, and Mohammed Tarif, 36, both natives of Jaitpur confessed to killing the victim over a monetary dispute, they said. “Further investigation is ongoing. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused and gather relevant forensic evidence,” DCP Deo said. (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that the victim has been identified as Nanhe Lal Sharma, a resident of Basantpur, Faridabad, and the general secretary of Rashtriya Divyang Sena. Ahmed, one of the accused, used to live with Sharma in Basantpur. Deo added that two other individuals involved in the murder are still at large.

According to police, the case came to light when Sharma’s sister-in-law, Savita Sharma, reported him missing at Jaitpur police station on June 19. She informed the police that Sharma had been missing since the evening of June 17. Although Sharma originally resided in Jaitpur, he had moved to Basantpur to live with other differently abled individuals, including Ahmed. The reasons for his relocation are still unclear, they said.

A missing person report was filed, and an investigation was taken up, investigators said. Despite Sharma disappearing from the jurisdiction of Palla police station in Faridabad, the report was filed in Jaitpur because that was where the complaint was lodged, they added.

On June 20, Jaitpur police received information that Sharma’s body had been found in a canal in Agra, under the jurisdiction of Etmadpur police station. The body was brought back, and an autopsy revealed that Sharma had died from “shock and hemorrhage as a result of anti-mortem injury.”

A murder investigation was launched, and police analysed CCTV footage, investigators aware of the case said. The footage showed Sharma arriving home with his nephews Nitin and Kalu around 11.15pm on June 17. “We found another CCTV footage from the area between 2am and 4am which showed Ravi, Tariq, Ehsaan and Naresh moving near the house. It was also found that there was a monetary dispute between the differently abled living together,” Deo said.

An investigator noted that the exact motive is still under investigation. Through technical and manual surveillance, Ahmed and Tarif were apprehended. During interrogation, they admitted to beating and strangling Sharma with the help of Ravi and Naresh. They then transported the body in Ahmed’s car and disposed of it in the canal near Etmadpur in Agra.

