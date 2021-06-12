Two police officers say they were beaten by protesters at Singhu

Two assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of the Delhi Police’s special branch alleged they were branded as “government agents” and assaulted by protesters at the Singhu border in outer Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last six months, while they were reportedly taking pictures of the event. Police said they have filed an FIR.

The special branch is the intelligence unit of the police and its officers do not wear the khaki uniform. At least 40 different unions under the banner of SKM are protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- the three interstate borders in Delhi.

According to the complainant ASI, on Thursday at around 3.30 pm, he and his colleague were on duty at the border and were taking photographs of the stage of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), when a woman protester and a group of men accused him of being “a government agent”.

The ASI alleged that they were beaten even after he showed them his identity card. In his statement, he said that he and his colleague rushed towards a tent and was rescued by locals, after which they informed police officers at the spot.

Police said both the officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors said that the nature of their injuries suggested attack with blunt objects. Police have registered a case under sections of assault, stopping public servant from doing his/her duty and other sections of Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait hinted at a case of mistaken identity. “They (policemen) must have been in civil dress and farmers might have mistaken them for media people who portray their movement in a bad light. We don’t engage in violence,” he said.