Two prisoners arrested for extortion
Two prisoners lodged in Tihar jail have been arrested for threatening a businessman over the phone and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from him, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.
The two men were identified as Aas Mohammed, alias Aashu Khan, and Danish, alias Tigga, both of whom are alleged members of gangster Hashim Baba’s criminal syndicate.
The gang, which largely operates out of north-east Delhi, has been involved in robberies, extortion and contract killings.
Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police(east), said, that on June 13, a businessman in Ghazipur received a WhatsApp call, in which the caller demanded ₹50 lakh. At first, the victim dismissed the call as a prank, but filed a police complaint after a second such incident.
“Our officers analysed the source of the call and traced it to jail number 8 in Tihar. On further analysis and scrutiny of the IP address, we identified the caller as Aas Mohammed, a convicted prisoner. Aas Mohammed confessed he along with another prisoner, Danish, had made the threat call. Danish had details of the complainant because he had worked with one of the relatives of the complainant,” said Kashyap.
Police said Mohammed has been in prison since 2017 in connection with a case of robbery. He was transferred to Tihar’s jail number 8 last month, after which he met his long-time accomplice Danish, an undertrial. Mohammed has 31 criminal cases while Danish has six. The two then decided to get money by extorting it in the name of their jailed boss, Hashim Baba, police said adding that they are questioning the two men to check if the duo had extorted money from other traders.
-
PDA serves notice to riot accused to show cause why demolition should not be carried out
The Prayagraj Development Authority has served a show cause notice to Shah Alam, a key accused of the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area after the Friday prayers. Locals claimed that the show-cause notice reached Shah Alam's house, located at Gausnagar, in Kareli locality, on Saturday. Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam has been on the run and the Prayagraj police has been on the lookout for him.
-
Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases. In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
-
High pollution and extreme temperatures in Delhi can severely impact health in outdoor workers: IIT study finds
New Delhi: Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures and high pollution severely impacts people's health in the national capital, a study led by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati has found. Researchers surveyed 283 people for the study, which included auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and sweepers, who have to spend the most part of their day outdoors and are constantly exposed to pollution, co-author Suresh Jain, professor at IIT Tirupati said.
-
Ludhiana’s Mohandai Oswal Hospital gets state-of-the-art endoscopic ultrasound
Mohandai Oswal Hospital launched its new state-of-the-art technology of endoscopic ultrasound and endobronchial ultrasound. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and hospital chairperson Jawahar Lal Oswal inaugurated the machine. Congratulating the hospital team, Malik said such advancement in medical technology will help to diagnose early stages of diseases in patients and better treatment. The endoscopic ultrasound is a minimally invasive procedure, wherein a long flexible tube (endoscope) is inserted into the mouth or rectum.
-
Ludhiana-based lawyer raped by husband’s acquaintance, FIR lodged
Police on Friday registered a case against after a 32-year-old lawyer her husband's acquaintance of raping her in a house on Dhandra road in January 2018. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission. Police have booked the woman's husband, the accused and six others following her complaint. Upon arriving at the location, the woman found her husband, her lawyer and seven accomplices there.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics